Russia's Voronezh region reports downing of a drone: fire and detonation occurred

In Russia, a drone was spotted and shot down in the Ostrogozhsky district of Voronezh region, as reported by the head of the region, Alexander Gusev, on his telegram channel. As a result of the drone's crash, a fire broke out, which “spread to explosive objects,” and then detonated. Gusev did not specify the scale of the fire or the nature of the explosive items, UNN reports .

Details

Due to the threat, it was decided to temporarily evacuate the residents of one of the villages to neighboring settlements.

“Evacuation will be carried out to several settlements. Residents of the village closest to the fire will be informed about its start and the procedure by operational services,” the Russian governor added.

Recall

On August 24, a state of emergency was declared in the Ostrohoge district of Voronezh region after a drone attack. At the time, there were also reports of a fire that caused the detonation of explosive objects.

“Pantsir” air defense system discovered in Voronezh - guerrillas of the ‘Atesh’ movement