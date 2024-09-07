Russia's Voronezh region reports downing of a drone: fire and detonation occurred

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119060 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121673 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 198482 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153594 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152897 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142940 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198383 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112427 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187080 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105093 views

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 70347 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 39591 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 50466 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 78969 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 56981 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 198450 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198367 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187064 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213869 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201974 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 12089 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149878 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149117 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153196 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144124 views
Russia's Voronezh region reports downing of a drone: fire and detonation occurred

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28935 views

A drone is shot down in the Ostrogozhsky district of the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation, causing a fire and detonation. Residents of one of the villages are temporarily evacuated to neighboring settlements.

In Russia, a drone was spotted and shot down in the Ostrogozhsky district of Voronezh region, as reported by the head of the region, Alexander Gusev, on his telegram channel. As a result of the drone's crash, a fire broke out, which “spread to explosive objects,” and then detonated. Gusev did not specify the scale of the fire or the nature of the explosive items, UNN reports .

Details

Due to the threat, it was decided to temporarily evacuate the residents of one of the villages to neighboring settlements.

“Evacuation will be carried out to several settlements. Residents of the village closest to the fire will be informed about its start and the procedure by operational services,” the Russian governor added.

Recall

On August 24, a state of emergency was declared in the Ostrohoge district of Voronezh region after a drone attack. At the time, there were also reports of a fire that caused the detonation of explosive objects.

“Pantsir” air defense system discovered in Voronezh - guerrillas of the ‘Atesh’ movement16.08.24, 18:02 • 24510 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar

