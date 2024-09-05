One of the voices of the Antarctic: Ukrainian polar explorers show how ice in the ocean “speaks”

Near the Ukrainian Antarctic station Akademik Vernadsky, the ice that had been accumulating for months at sub-zero temperatures has begun to break up. This process is accompanied by eerie sounds, which polar explorers called “one of the voices of the Antarctic.” This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Antarctic Research Center.

Details

In August, the temperature in the Vernadsky area was low for several weeks, at around -10°C. During this time, the ocean near the shore was frozen with ice several centimeters thick. Then the tide began to rise, causing the ice to break up: large cracks formed, dividing the solid cover into separate plates - the polar explorers said in their post.



It is the oscillation and deformation of these plates that causes such eerie creaks. Scientists joke that this is one of the voices of the Antarctic

This is “talking” ice in the ocean - the post reads.

Ukrainian polar explorers have recorded a unique phenomenon - the aurora australis. Scientists explain that the aurora australis is extremely rare.