Ukrainian Viktor Didukh wins gold at the 2024 Paralympics in table tennis

Ukrainian Viktor Didukh wins gold at the 2024 Paralympics in table tennis

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100327 views

Ukrainian Paralympian Viktor Didukh won a gold medal in table tennis at the 2024 Paris Games. In the final, he defeated a Chinese athlete to win his fourth individual Paralympic medal.

Ukrainian Viktor Didukh won the gold medal of the 2024 Paralympic Games in the final of the table tennis competition. UNN writes about this with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Details

Viktor reached the final after defeating Frenchman Tom Bouvet, Swede Emil Anderson, and in the semifinals the Ukrainian defeated Pisit Wangphonpanasiri of Thailand.

In the final match for the medal, Didukh's opponent was Zhao from China, who knocked out another Ukrainian, Maksym Nikolenko, in the semifinals. The table tennis players exchanged victories in sets, with the Ukrainian taking the lead in the third game.

With the score at 9-8 in favor of Viktor, Shuai managed to take three straight points and move the game to the fifth set, but Didukh won there with a score of 11-9, thus becoming the champion of the 2024 Paralympic Games.

Addendum

Thus, Ukraine has already won four medals at the 2024 Paralympic Games in table tennis. The bronze medal went to Nikolenko, and the current WS6 champion Maryna Lytovchenko will also play in the final .

This is also Viktor's fourth medal at the Paralympics. In total, the Ukrainian's medal in table tennis was the 70th for Ukraine in Paris.

Recall

Ukrainian athlete Ihor Tsvetov won a gold medal in the 200 meters in the T35 class at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. This is the athlete's second individual medal at these competitions.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Sports

