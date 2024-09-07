Rescuers extinguish large-scale forest fires in Kyiv region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118659 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121279 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 197832 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153237 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152729 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142864 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198077 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112420 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186811 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105086 views

Popular news
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 91912 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 68314 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 48013 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 76537 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 54442 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 197827 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198072 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186809 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213624 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201742 views
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 10223 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149751 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149001 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153088 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144024 views
Rescuers extinguish large-scale forest fires in Kyiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24002 views

Grass flooring is on fire in Desnianskyi, Darnytskyi and Obolonskyi districts of Kyiv. Rescuers are extinguishing the fires on a total area of over 16,000 square meters.

In three districts of Kyiv , rescuers are extinguishing fires in ecosystems. Grass flooring is burning in Desnianskyi, Darnytskyi and Obolonskyi districts. This was stated by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Kyiv, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, in Desnianskyi district, at one of the addresses, the fire was extinguished on an area of 500 square meters, and at another, rescuers localized the fire on an area of 1500 square meters.

Also in Darnytsia district, firefighters extinguished a fire on a grass flooring over an area of 300 square meters.

A fire in ecosystems is being extinguished at two addresses in Obolon district: the first address is 10,000 square meters, the second is 4,000 square meters

- the rescuers summarized. 

A fire in ecosystems is being extinguished at two addresses in Obolon district: the first address is 10,000 square meters, and the second is 4,000 square meters.

The SES reminded that unauthorized burning of dry vegetation or its residues is subject to administrative and, in severe cases, criminal liability. The fine for citizens ranges from UAH 3,060 to UAH 6,120, and for officials - from UAH 15,300 to UAH 21,420.

82-year-old woman dies while burning dead wood in Kyiv region05.09.24, 14:59 • 12069 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

KyivCrimes and emergencies

