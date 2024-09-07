Rescuers extinguish large-scale forest fires in Kyiv region

In three districts of Kyiv , rescuers are extinguishing fires in ecosystems. Grass flooring is burning in Desnianskyi, Darnytskyi and Obolonskyi districts. This was stated by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Kyiv, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, in Desnianskyi district, at one of the addresses, the fire was extinguished on an area of 500 square meters, and at another, rescuers localized the fire on an area of 1500 square meters.

Also in Darnytsia district, firefighters extinguished a fire on a grass flooring over an area of 300 square meters.

A fire in ecosystems is being extinguished at two addresses in Obolon district: the first address is 10,000 square meters, the second is 4,000 square meters - the rescuers summarized.

A fire in ecosystems is being extinguished at two addresses in Obolon district: the first address is 10,000 square meters, and the second is 4,000 square meters.

The SES reminded that unauthorized burning of dry vegetation or its residues is subject to administrative and, in severe cases, criminal liability. The fine for citizens ranges from UAH 3,060 to UAH 6,120, and for officials - from UAH 15,300 to UAH 21,420.

82-year-old woman dies while burning dead wood in Kyiv region