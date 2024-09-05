82-year-old woman dies while burning dead wood in Kyiv region

An 82-year-old woman died in a village in the Kyiv region while burning dead wood on private property, the regional State Emergency Service reported, UNN reports.

Details

"A woman was killed in Kyiv region while burning dead wood," the statement reads.

Rescuers received a report of a fire in the village of Sukachi, Vyshgorod district. A grass flooring was burning on the territory of a private household. The area of the fire was about 0.9 hectares.

"Having started to extinguish the fire, the Rescue Service specialists found the body of a woman. The deceased was the 82-year-old owner, who decided to clean up the yard," the SES reported.

