Fires in the Exclusion Zone: fire spread to 550 hectares in Lubyansky forestry, radiation background is normal

As of the morning of September 5, 2024, the fire area in the Lubyansky forestry in the Exclusion Zone has increased to 550 hectares due to deteriorating weather conditions. The fire is currently localized, but firefighting continues - was stated in of the Ministry of Environment.

Details

The fire is reportedly being extinguished by the State Emergency Service, additional units of the State Emergency Service of Kyiv region, equipment and personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as employees of the Exclusion Zone enterprises. A total of 204 people and 50 vehicles are involved.

"Taking into account the radiation hazard of the territory, we have strengthened control over the radiation situation. The automated radiation monitoring system (ARMS) carries out continuous monitoring at 39 sites, transmitting data to the control center every hour, and in an emergency - every minute. An operational radiation reconnaissance group of the Ecocenter State Enterprise was sent to the fire site for radiation and environmental monitoring and dosimetric control on the border of the fire line," the ministry said.

It is noted that all employees involved in extinguishing the fire were issued personal respiratory protection equipment. In addition, since September 4, the Energetik canteen of the DSP has been providing employees with water and food at the scene three times a day.

The situation is under control, there is no threat to critical infrastructure facilities, such as the Centralized SFSF, Vector and Buryakovka RWDS. Radiation background is normal - the Ministry of Environment emphasized.

Addendum

According to the KCSA, as of 08:00 on September 5, the level of air pollution in Kyiv is mostly low. The radiation background throughout the city is normal.

