Fires in the Exclusion Zone: fire spread to 550 hectares in Lubyansky forestry, radiation background is normal

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117058 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119495 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194735 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151607 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151789 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142502 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196493 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112377 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185420 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105050 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 85591 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 81752 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 57499 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 64629 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 41012 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194735 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196493 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185420 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212266 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200483 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148969 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148289 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152427 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143397 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159833 views
Actual
Fires in the Exclusion Zone: fire spread to 550 hectares in Lubyansky forestry, radiation background is normal

Fires in the Exclusion Zone: fire spread to 550 hectares in Lubyansky forestry, radiation background is normal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12766 views

In the Lubyanka forestry of the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, the fire area has grown to 550 hectares. A total of 204 people and 50 pieces of equipment are involved in firefighting. The radiation background is normal and there is no threat to critical infrastructure.

Fires in the exclusion zone continue, the area in the Lubyansky forestry has increased to 550 hectares, the radiation background is normal, the Ministry of Environment reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

As of the morning of September 5, 2024, the fire area in the Lubyansky forestry in the Exclusion Zone has increased to 550 hectares due to deteriorating weather conditions. The fire is currently localized, but firefighting continues

- was stated in of the Ministry of Environment.

Details

The fire is reportedly being extinguished by the State Emergency Service, additional units of the State Emergency Service of Kyiv region, equipment and personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as employees of the Exclusion Zone enterprises. A total of 204 people and 50 vehicles are involved.

"Taking into account the radiation hazard of the territory, we have strengthened control over the radiation situation. The automated radiation monitoring system (ARMS) carries out continuous monitoring at 39 sites, transmitting data to the control center every hour, and in an emergency - every minute. An operational radiation reconnaissance group of the Ecocenter State Enterprise was sent to the fire site for radiation and environmental monitoring and dosimetric control on the border of the fire line," the ministry said.

It is noted that all employees involved in extinguishing the fire were issued personal respiratory protection equipment. In addition, since September 4, the Energetik canteen of the DSP has been providing employees with water and food at the scene three times a day.

The situation is under control, there is no threat to critical infrastructure facilities, such as the Centralized SFSF, Vector and Buryakovka RWDS. Radiation background is normal

- the Ministry of Environment emphasized.

Addendum

According to the KCSA, as of 08:00 on September 5, the level of air pollution in Kyiv is mostly low. The radiation background throughout the city is normal. 

Peat and the exclusion zone are burning: the State Emergency Service told about the scale of fires in Kyiv region04.09.24, 13:15 • 12450 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyHealthCrimes and emergenciesKyiv region

Contact us about advertising