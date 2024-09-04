Peat and the exclusion zone are burning: the State Emergency Service told about the scale of fires in Kyiv region

Large-scale fires continue in the Kyiv region, with peat burning on an area of 15 hectares near the village of Pukhivka, Brovary district, of which rescuers have already eliminated more than 7 hectares, and a fire on an area of more than 420 hectares in the exclusion zone. This was reported by the press officer of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Khorunzhyi during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN .

Now, near the village of Pukhivka, Brovary district, peat is burning in several places. The total burning area is 15 hectares. In one day, rescuers have extinguished the fire over 7 hectares - Khorunzhyi says.

He says that more than 100 firefighters and more than 20 pieces of equipment are involved in eliminating the fire.

There is also a fire in the exclusion zone, which has already been localized over an area of more than 420 hectares. More than 200 rescuers and about 50 pieces of equipment are involved in the response ,” said Khorunzhyi.

According to him, the radiation background is normal and the situation is constantly monitored.

Recall

Rescuers localized a large fire in an open area in Kyiv region, radiation background is normal.