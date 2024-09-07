Anastasia Garnik wins gold in judo at the 2024 Paralympics

Ukrainian judoka Anastasia Garnik won a gold medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games. This was reported by UNN with reference to Suspilne Sport.

Details

In the final of the competition, Garnik defeated Erika Zoaga from Brazil in the J1 class over 70 kg. Already in the 32nd second of the fight, Anastasiia performed an appon and became the champion of the 2024 Paralympics.

For 28-year-old Anastasia, this is the second Games in her career. She finished fifth at the 2020 Paralympics, losing in the semifinals.

