Anastasia Garnik wins gold in judo at the 2024 Paralympics
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian judoka Anastasia Garnik won a gold medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games in the weight class of over 70 kg. In the final, she defeated Brazilian Erika Zoaga in 32 seconds with an Ippon hold.
Details
In the final of the competition, Garnik defeated Erika Zoaga from Brazil in the J1 class over 70 kg. Already in the 32nd second of the fight, Anastasiia performed an appon and became the champion of the 2024 Paralympics.
For 28-year-old Anastasia, this is the second Games in her career. She finished fifth at the 2020 Paralympics, losing in the semifinals.
