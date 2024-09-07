Yuriy Babynets wins Ukraine's first bronze medal in powerlifting at the 2024 Paralympics

Yuriy Babynets, who competed in the 88 kg weight class, won Ukraine's first award in powerlifting at the 2024 Paralympic Games. The Ukrainian won the bronze medal. This is reported by UNN with reference to Suspilne Sport.

Details

Yuriy Babynets won a bronze medal in the 88 kg weight category, lifting 214 kg and beating his closest rival by 4 kg.

This is Yuriy's debut medal at the Paralympic Games, and it was a great start to his Paralympic journey.

Recall

Ukrainian Paralympian Viktor Didukh won a gold medal in the table tennis competition at the 2024 Paris Games. In the final, he defeated a Chinese athlete to win his fourth individual Paralympic medal.