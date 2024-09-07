Downed Shaheeds may have targeted government quarter - KCMA

The UAVs shot down during the night attack on Kyiv on September 7 were probably targeting the Government Quarter. This was stated by KCMA spokesman Mykhailo Shamanov during a telethon, UNN reports .

The situation took place without damage... It is not known whether the downed “Shahed” was the target, as all UAVs were shot down, but it is possible, as the Government Quarter and the Cabinet of Ministers are located there. Most likely, these UAVs were targeted there - Shamanov says.

According to him, the Russians have repeatedly said that they will try to target decision-making centers.

Recall

After a nighttime attack by Russian drones , the wreckage of a downed drone was found near the Verkhovna Rada building. No damage was found, the parliament reported.