Downed Shaheeds may have targeted government quarter - KCMA
Kyiv • UNN
The KCMA spokesman said that the UAVs shot down on September 7 may have been targeting the government quarter in Kyiv. The wreckage of one of the drones was found near the Verkhovna Rada, but no damage was found.
The UAVs shot down during the night attack on Kyiv on September 7 were probably targeting the Government Quarter. This was stated by KCMA spokesman Mykhailo Shamanov during a telethon, UNN reports .
The situation took place without damage... It is not known whether the downed “Shahed” was the target, as all UAVs were shot down, but it is possible, as the Government Quarter and the Cabinet of Ministers are located there. Most likely, these UAVs were targeted there
According to him, the Russians have repeatedly said that they will try to target decision-making centers.
Recall
After a nighttime attack by Russian drones , the wreckage of a downed drone was found near the Verkhovna Rada building. No damage was found, the parliament reported.