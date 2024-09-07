The OPU held a meeting with the IMF regarding reforms to review the financing program: they discussed the creation of a High Specialized Court

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Iryna Mudra discussed with representatives of the International Monetary Fund mission the key reforms necessary for the fifth revision of the EFF financing program. This was reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports .

The Prosecutor General's Office noted that the meeting focused on the creation of the High Specialized Court to consider public law disputes against national government agencies, as well as the extension of the mandate of the Public Council of International Experts to successfully complete the competition for the positions of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

Iryna Mudra assured the mission that Ukraine is ready to establish the High Specialized Court. Candidates for judicial positions will undergo a professional competence and integrity test with the participation of independent experts with international experience.

The meeting also discussed strengthening the independence and effectiveness of the Accounting Chamber of Ukraine to control the use of state budget funds.

The parties agreed to continue an active dialog to implement reforms.

The Deputy Head of the Office of the President also noted that Ukraine is committed to cooperation and continues to fulfill all the obligations stipulated in the Memorandum with the IMF - the President's Office summarized.

Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Economic Development Oleksiy Movchan assured UNN that Ukraine will fulfill the requirements of the Memorandum with the IMF, in particular, regarding the competition for the position of the head of the Deposit Guarantee Fund.