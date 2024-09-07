The OPU held a meeting with the IMF regarding reforms to review the financing program: they discussed the creation of a High Specialized Court

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119942 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 122738 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 200330 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154600 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153399 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143171 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199300 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112445 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187920 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105107 views

March 1, 12:46 AM • 75752 views
March 1, 01:45 AM • 46696 views
March 1, 02:54 AM • 57048 views
March 1, 03:40 AM • 85999 views
March 1, 04:00 AM • 64258 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 200312 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199295 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187915 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 214637 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 202703 views
08:56 AM • 18163 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 150334 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 149546 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 153603 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 144513 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34144 views

Iryna Mudra met with IMF representatives to discuss the fifth review of the EFF program. They discussed the creation of the High Special Court, the extension of the PCIE mandate, and strengthening the independence of the Accounting Chamber.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Iryna Mudra discussed with representatives of the International Monetary Fund mission the key reforms necessary for the fifth revision of the EFF financing program. This was reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

The Prosecutor General's Office noted that the meeting focused on the creation of the High Specialized Court to consider public law disputes against national government agencies, as well as the extension of the mandate of the Public Council of International Experts to successfully complete the competition for the positions of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

Iryna Mudra assured the mission that Ukraine is ready to establish the High Specialized Court. Candidates for judicial positions will undergo a professional competence and integrity test with the participation of independent experts with international experience.

A difficult conversation. Hetmantsev complained about negotiations with the IMF05.09.24, 12:35 • 40895 views

The meeting also discussed strengthening the independence and effectiveness of the Accounting Chamber of Ukraine to control the use of state budget funds.

The parties agreed to continue an active dialog to implement reforms.

The Deputy Head of the Office of the President also noted that Ukraine is committed to cooperation and continues to fulfill all the obligations stipulated in the Memorandum with the IMF

- the President's Office summarized. 

Recall

Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Economic Development Oleksiy Movchan assured UNN that Ukraine will fulfill the requirements of the Memorandum with the IMF, in particular, regarding the competition for the position of the head of the Deposit Guarantee Fund.

EconomyPolitics

