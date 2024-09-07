Exhibitions this fall that everyone should visit in Kyiv

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Exhibitions this fall that everyone should visit in Kyiv

Exhibitions this fall that everyone should visit in Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34205 views

In the fall of 2024, Kyiv will host 5 outstanding exhibitions by Ukrainian and international artists. The exhibitions cover a variety of topics: from Ukrainian traditions to human interaction with artificial intelligence.

In the fall of 2024, Kyiv residents and guests will have the opportunity to visit 5 most interesting exhibitions by Ukrainian and international artists. From Ukrainian traditions to flights of fancy about imaginary worlds: what's interesting to see?

UNN offers a selection of exhibitions in Kyiv that you should not miss.

“My Planet” 

Image

The National Museum of Shevchenko presents a solo exhibition of paintings and drawings by Oleksiy Potapenko, My Planet, a good opportunity to look at Ukrainian traditions with a new perspective. The exhibition consists of several  parts: “Ukrainian Constellations, My Land, Ukrainian Symbols, Ukrainian Holidays, and Graphics. Each of them reveals the artist's interest in Ukrainian culture in a different way. Elements such as everyday life, customs, rituals, traditions, sacred objects form a separate world of Oleksiy, which explains the title of the exhibition - “My Planet”.

Image

Where: National Museum of Shevchenko, 12 Shevchenko Boulevard

When: from 28.08 to 22.09, 10:00-18:00

 “Rose, Helmet and Feather”

A unique exhibition of works by Maksym Khodak, whose work focuses on the study of history, Internet culture and cinema through the prism of the current political situation. This project is about how art and war interact with each other. The artist explores the question of whether art can remain independent and fulfill its true role in society despite political influences. 

Image

Where: Voloshyn Gallery, 13 Tereshchenkivska St

When: from 31.08 to 06.10, 11:00-18:00

“Mine”

The first exhibition of Lviv sculptor Oleksiy Abramov in Kyiv. Each work of the author is unique, as it departs from the pathetic sculptures of the past. In his works, the sculptor boldly experiments with concrete, clay, plastic, and bronze. 

“This exhibition is relevant for us who are traumatized and dreamers at the same time. This exhibition has a tear in it that may not be visible to the viewer. It fascinates and makes you come again and try to understand it,” the announcement reads.

Image

Where: Ya Gallery, 49B Khoryva St

When: from 15.08-13.10, 10:00-18:00

“Kyiv Crimson” 

The exhibition is an excellent opportunity to get acquainted with private and author's collections of Ukrainian artists of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries dedicated to autumn Kyiv. The exhibition features works by Serhiy Shyshko, Samuel Kaplan, Viktor Zaretsky, Viktor Ryzhykh, Oleksandr Dubovyk, Viktor Sydorenko, Vladyslav Shereshevsky, Serhiy Sviatchenko, Hanna Kryvolap, Anton Logov, and others.

Where: Museum and Exhibition Center of the Museum of Kyiv History, 7 B. Khmelnytskoho St

When: from 14.08 to 20.10

Image

“Gardens of Dreams”

A project that combines works by Ukrainian and international artists. It includes works by Chao Fei, Refik Anadol, Aljoscha, Anatoliy Gankevich, Megumi Ohata, Wolfgang Stiller, and Anna Mironova.

The main idea of the exhibition is to explore how humans interact with artificial intelligence, the latest technologies and virtual reality. 

Image

Where: Center for Contemporary Art M17, 102-104 V. Antonovycha St

When: from 25.07 to 20.10

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

CultureKyiv

