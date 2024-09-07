Exhibitions this fall that everyone should visit in Kyiv

In the fall of 2024, Kyiv residents and guests will have the opportunity to visit 5 most interesting exhibitions by Ukrainian and international artists. From Ukrainian traditions to flights of fancy about imaginary worlds: what's interesting to see?

UNN offers a selection of exhibitions in Kyiv that you should not miss.

“My Planet”

The National Museum of Shevchenko presents a solo exhibition of paintings and drawings by Oleksiy Potapenko, My Planet, a good opportunity to look at Ukrainian traditions with a new perspective. The exhibition consists of several parts: “Ukrainian Constellations, My Land, Ukrainian Symbols, Ukrainian Holidays, and Graphics. Each of them reveals the artist's interest in Ukrainian culture in a different way. Elements such as everyday life, customs, rituals, traditions, sacred objects form a separate world of Oleksiy, which explains the title of the exhibition - “My Planet”.

Where: National Museum of Shevchenko, 12 Shevchenko Boulevard

When: from 28.08 to 22.09, 10:00-18:00

“Rose, Helmet and Feather”

A unique exhibition of works by Maksym Khodak, whose work focuses on the study of history, Internet culture and cinema through the prism of the current political situation. This project is about how art and war interact with each other. The artist explores the question of whether art can remain independent and fulfill its true role in society despite political influences.

Where: Voloshyn Gallery, 13 Tereshchenkivska St

When: from 31.08 to 06.10, 11:00-18:00

“Mine”

The first exhibition of Lviv sculptor Oleksiy Abramov in Kyiv. Each work of the author is unique, as it departs from the pathetic sculptures of the past. In his works, the sculptor boldly experiments with concrete, clay, plastic, and bronze.

“This exhibition is relevant for us who are traumatized and dreamers at the same time. This exhibition has a tear in it that may not be visible to the viewer. It fascinates and makes you come again and try to understand it,” the announcement reads.

Where: Ya Gallery, 49B Khoryva St

When: from 15.08-13.10, 10:00-18:00

“Kyiv Crimson”

The exhibition is an excellent opportunity to get acquainted with private and author's collections of Ukrainian artists of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries dedicated to autumn Kyiv. The exhibition features works by Serhiy Shyshko, Samuel Kaplan, Viktor Zaretsky, Viktor Ryzhykh, Oleksandr Dubovyk, Viktor Sydorenko, Vladyslav Shereshevsky, Serhiy Sviatchenko, Hanna Kryvolap, Anton Logov, and others.

Where: Museum and Exhibition Center of the Museum of Kyiv History, 7 B. Khmelnytskoho St

When: from 14.08 to 20.10

“Gardens of Dreams”

A project that combines works by Ukrainian and international artists. It includes works by Chao Fei, Refik Anadol, Aljoscha, Anatoliy Gankevich, Megumi Ohata, Wolfgang Stiller, and Anna Mironova.

The main idea of the exhibition is to explore how humans interact with artificial intelligence, the latest technologies and virtual reality.

Where: Center for Contemporary Art M17, 102-104 V. Antonovycha St

When: from 25.07 to 20.10