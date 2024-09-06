MHP-Hromadske Charitable Foundation is in the top 50 largest foundations in Ukraine according to Forbes

Forbes magazine has published a rating of the largest charitable foundations in Ukraine. It was compiled on the basis of open data on the declared income of charitable organizations. The editors analyzed the data collected from questionnaires, financial statements and information from open sources. This is the first such large-scale rating of charitable organizations during a full-scale war. The MHP-Hromadske Charitable Foundation was included in the top twenty of the rating (ranked 16th).

Based on the results of its work in 2023, the Foundation managed to allocate more than UAH 686 million for important social, cultural, and humanitarian projects in about 700 settlements.

According to Oleksandr Pakholyuk, Director of the MHP-Community Charitable Foundation, in almost 10 years of operation, the Foundation has achieved significant results in community development and strengthening the team's expertise. In addition, MHP-Community pays significant attention to determining the effectiveness of work and projects, which is measured not only by the number of new donors and partners, but also by projects that have received funding and have survived and continue to work over the past few years despite the COVID-19 pandemic and full-scale war.

"The success of MHP-Hromada is based on our strategic principles of work. We apply a systematic approach to complex problem solving, actively involve communities in our projects, and are constantly developing. Our team is constantly looking for new opportunities to bring even more projects to communities. We want them to develop and change in the direction of civil society, so that people want to live in the villages and small towns of our Ukraine. This is our dream and our goal, and we are doing everything we can to make it come true,"emphasizes Oleksandr Pakholyuk.

Forbes' ranking of Ukraine's largest foundations also includes such charities as Come Back Alive, Caritas Ukraine, Kolo, Renaissance, Children of Heroes, Charter, Olena Zelenska Foundation, and others.