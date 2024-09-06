MHP-Hromadske Charitable Foundation is in the top 50 largest foundations in Ukraine according to Forbes

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118110 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120626 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196711 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152630 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152412 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142715 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197543 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112408 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186360 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105081 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 88570 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 64579 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN
March 1, 02:54 AM • 43408 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 43408 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
03:40 AM • 72328 views

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 72328 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
04:00 AM • 50092 views

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 50092 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196711 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 196711 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197543 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197543 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186360 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213185 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 201345 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201345 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM • 6373 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 6373 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 149505 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149505 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148765 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152872 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 143807 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143807 views
MHP-Hromadske Charitable Foundation is in the top 50 largest foundations in Ukraine according to Forbes
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 102430 views

MHP-Hromadske Charitable Foundation is in the top 50 largest foundations in Ukraine according to Forbes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102430 views

Forbes has published a ranking of the largest charitable foundations in Ukraine. “MHP-Hromada was ranked 16th, having spent more than UAH 686 million on social, cultural and humanitarian projects in about 700 settlements.

Forbes magazine has published a rating of the largest charitable foundations in Ukraine. It was compiled on the basis of open data on the declared income of charitable organizations. The editors analyzed the data collected from questionnaires, financial statements and information from open sources. This is the first such large-scale rating of charitable organizations during a full-scale war. The MHP-Hromadske Charitable Foundation was included in the top twenty of the rating (ranked 16th).

Based on the results of its work in 2023, the Foundation managed to allocate more than UAH 686 million for important social, cultural, and humanitarian projects in about 700 settlements.

According to Oleksandr Pakholyuk, Director of the MHP-Community Charitable Foundation, in almost 10 years of operation, the Foundation has achieved significant results in community development and strengthening the team's expertise. In addition, MHP-Community pays significant attention to determining the effectiveness of work and projects, which is measured not only by the number of new donors and partners, but also by projects that have received funding and have survived and continue to work over the past few years despite the COVID-19 pandemic and full-scale war.

Image

"The success of MHP-Hromada is based on our strategic principles of work. We apply a systematic approach to complex problem solving, actively involve communities in our projects, and are constantly developing. Our team is constantly looking for new opportunities to bring even more projects to communities. We want them to develop and change in the direction of civil society, so that people want to live in the villages and small towns of our Ukraine. This is our dream and our goal, and we are doing everything we can to make it come true,"emphasizes Oleksandr Pakholyuk.

Image

Forbes' ranking of Ukraine's largest foundations also includes such charities as Come Back Alive, Caritas Ukraine, Kolo, Renaissance, Children of Heroes, Charter, Olena Zelenska Foundation, and others.

Image
Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Business News

Contact us about advertising