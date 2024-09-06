Lawyer: ARMA needs to conduct an independent external audit to determine the effectiveness of its work

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 28, 11:39 PM • 87871 views
March 1, 12:46 AM • 63757 views
March 1, 02:54 AM • 42411 views
03:40 AM • 71464 views
04:00 AM • 49072 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196501 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197422 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186252 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 213082 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 201241 views
UNN Lite
08:56 AM • 5424 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 149446 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 148711 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 152820 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 143758 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 105779 views

Lawyer Dmytro Ostapenko supports an external audit of the ARMA to check the agency's performance. Experts point to the lack of a full-fledged audit and possible corruption risks in ARMA's activities.

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) needs to conduct a full-fledged independent external audit to check the effectiveness of this body and its management. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive commentary to UNN by Dmytro Ostapenko, attorney-at-law, partner at Krolevetsky & Partners.

As for external audit, I am all for it, it never hurts. Moreover, controllability and accountability of public authorities is the key to their effectiveness. Therefore, I believe that there is every reason to conduct it,

- said the lawyer.

He noted that society had a lot of questions about the work of previous ARMA leaders, and therefore international experts would be able to "shed light" on whether the current head of ARMA, Olena Duma, has corrected mistakes and whether the agency has become more effective.

"I am convinced that it is, because now we, the state, need every penny," Ostapenko said.

It should be noted that statements about the need for an independent external audit of the ARMA have been made repeatedly. In particular, Pavlo Demchuk , legal advisor of Transparency International Ukraine, notedthat a full-fledged external audit of the ARMA has never been conducted, and the limited amount of information about the agency's activities may pose corruption risks.

Amid the criticism, ARMA head Olena Duma even made a statement that she had ordered an audit of the agency's activities for 2023 from the Accounting Chamber.

At the same time, it is worth adding that the State Bureau of Investigation is already investigating criminal proceedings on the fact of alleged official negligence by the ARMA leadership. It was opened in March of this year.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

