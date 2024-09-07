“An alarming step": The Helsinki Commission of the US Congress reacts to the IMF's decision to send a mission to Russia

The Helsinki Commission, which operates under the US Congress, has expressed concern about the IMF's decision to send its first mission to Russia since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. They stated this on their page in X, reports UNN.

Details

“The IMF's decision to send its first mission to Russia since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022 is a worrying step to justify and normalize Russia's brutality. We should focus on holding Russia accountable, not welcoming it back into the international community with open arms,” the U.S. Congressional Helsinki Commission said.

Previously

The International Monetary Fund will send a mission to Moscow this fall, Alexei Mozhin, IMF executive director for Russia, told Reuters. The last one was sent to Russia in 2019, before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine is concerned about reports that the International Monetary Fund plans to resume cooperation with Russia and send a mission to Moscow. The Foreign Ministry urged the financial institution to further isolate the aggressor state.