Russians strike in Kherson region: 69-year-old woman wounded

This afternoon, September 7, Russians attacked Kherson region. A woman was wounded in the village of Odradokamyanka as a result of enemy shelling. This was stated by the Kherson RMA, UNN reports.

Details

This afternoon, the occupiers dropped explosives from a UAV on a resident of Odradokamyanka. A 69-year-old woman was injured in the attack. She was taken to the hospital with explosive trauma, leg and abdominal injuries - RMA said.

The agency adds that the victim is currently under medical supervision.

