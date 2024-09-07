Russians strike in Kherson region: 69-year-old woman wounded
Kyiv • UNN
In the village of Odradokamyanka in Kherson region, Russians dropped explosives from a drone, injuring a 69-year-old woman. The victim sustained explosive trauma, leg and abdominal injuries, and was taken to the hospital.
This afternoon, September 7, Russians attacked Kherson region. A woman was wounded in the village of Odradokamyanka as a result of enemy shelling. This was stated by the Kherson RMA, UNN reports.
Details
This afternoon, the occupiers dropped explosives from a UAV on a resident of Odradokamyanka. A 69-year-old woman was injured in the attack. She was taken to the hospital with explosive trauma, leg and abdominal injuries
The agency adds that the victim is currently under medical supervision.
