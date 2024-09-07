Russian shelling of Kherson region: 7 wounded, infrastructure damaged

Over the past 24 hours, the settlements of Kherson region, including Tokarivka, Sadove, Komyshany, Tyahynka, Antonivka, Beryslav, Kozatske, Bilozerka, Kizomys, Mykilske, Tomyna Balka, Havrylivka, Oleksandrivka, Prydniprovske, Rakivka, Burgunka, Urozhayne, Vesele and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes, the Kherson RMA reported, according to UNN.

Details

The Russian military struck a critical infrastructure facility and a store. Residential neighborhoods, including a high-rise building and 11 private houses, garages, buses, and private cars, were also damaged.

As a result of Russian aggression, 7 people were wounded.

During a nighttime drone attack, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 7 enemy Shahed-131/136s over the region. The situation remains tense, and residents are urged to observe security measures.

Kherson region: enemy attacked 3 people with a drone in Sadove, fired artillery at Odradokamyanka at night