Zelenskyy is waging a war for national survival on his own land - Kellogg

The US President's Special Representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, said he had tried to persuade White House chief Donald Trump to be understanding of the situation facing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian leader is fighting for national survival, Kellogg stressed during a speech at the German Marshall Fund forum in Brussels, UNN reports.

Zelenskyy is waging a war for national survival on his own land... When you see this, you have to appreciate the problems they are facing on the ground right now. I don't think we see that sometimes. - Kellogg noted.

Trump's special representative also recalled that since the time of Abraham Lincoln, there has not been a single President of the United States who has had to wage war on US territory.

I said: Sir, we have not had an American president since Abraham Lincoln who has had to do what President Zelenskyy has done. - Kellogg stressed.

Supplement

G7 countries may refuse from a joint communiqué at the summit in Canada due to major differences between the United States and other members on the issues of Ukraine and climate change. Instead, leaders may issue separate statements.