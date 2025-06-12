$41.510.04
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
12:52 PM • 11082 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
11:23 AM • 28817 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
10:59 AM • 37283 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
10:38 AM • 37139 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
10:04 AM • 50112 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
June 11, 04:32 PM • 82879 views
Real peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of Russian oil - Zelenskyy
June 11, 01:57 PM • 148211 views
“Inefficient and non-transparent”: political scientist called for a transparent audit of ARMA's work and personnel changes
June 11, 12:47 PM • 133782 views
Activation of mosquitoes and midges in summer: dermatologist about the danger of bites and what to do if you scratch them
June 11, 12:09 PM • 126299 views
Complex, laborious, but critically necessary: how Ukraine supports equipment for the front
June 11, 07:03 AM • 123364 views
"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)
Zelenskyy is waging a war for national survival on his own land - Kellogg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3998 views

US Representative Keith Kellogg said he had been persuading Trump to be understanding of Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian leader is fighting for the national survival of the country.

Zelenskyy is waging a war for national survival on his own land - Kellogg

The US President's Special Representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, said he had tried to persuade White House chief Donald Trump to be understanding of the situation facing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian leader is fighting for national survival, Kellogg stressed during a speech at the German Marshall Fund forum in Brussels, UNN reports.

Zelenskyy is waging a war for national survival on his own land... When you see this, you have to appreciate the problems they are facing on the ground right now. I don't think we see that sometimes.

- Kellogg noted.

Trump's special representative also recalled that since the time of Abraham Lincoln, there has not been a single President of the United States who has had to wage war on US territory.

I said: Sir, we have not had an American president since Abraham Lincoln who has had to do what President Zelenskyy has done.

- Kellogg stressed.

G7 countries may refuse from a joint communiqué at the summit in Canada due to major differences between the United States and other members on the issues of Ukraine and climate change. Instead, leaders may issue separate statements.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Keith Kellogg
White House
Donald Trump
Brussels
Canada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
