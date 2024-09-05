Kherson region: enemy attacked 3 people with a drone in Sadove, fired artillery at Odradokamyanka at night

In Kherson region, in the village of Sadove, three men were injured in a Russian drone attack, and at night the occupiers shelled the village of Odradokamyanka with artillery, damaging civilian objects, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the RMA, three people who were near a car were hit by a Russian UAV in Sadove. The men, aged 43, 73, and 42, sustained contusions and blast injuries as a result of the explosive drop. One of the victims was treated on the spot, two were hospitalized.

The RMA also reported that the occupation forces shelled Odradokamianka that night. At least a dozen rocket artillery "arrivals" were recorded in the village. A civilian car, residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged. There were no casualties among the locals.

