Russian troops attacked a 76-year-old man in Kherson with a drone in the morning

In the morning, Russian troops attacked a man in Kherson with a drone. As a result of the explosives dropped from a UAV, a 76-year-old Kherson resident suffered an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his shoulder - RMA reported on Telegram.

The ambulance crew, as indicated, took the man to the hospital for medical care.

