Russian troops attacked a 76-year-old man in Kherson with a drone in the morning
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops this morning attacked a 76-year-old man in Kherson with a drone, he was wounded and taken to hospital, the Kherson RMA reported on Thursday, UNN reports.
The ambulance crew, as indicated, took the man to the hospital for medical care.
