Russians attack critical infrastructure in Kherson region, 3 wounded

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled 18 settlements yesterday, hitting critical infrastructure and residential buildings, 3 people were wounded, the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin said on Thursday, UNN reports.

3 people were injured due to Russian aggression - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Details



According to Prokudin, Antonivka, Beryslav, Burhunka, Chervonyi Mayak, Havrylivka, Tokarivka, Tomaryne, Novovorontsovka, Komyshany, Sadove, Stanislav, Zolota Balka, Shyroka Balka, Osokorivka, Oleksandrivka, Odradokamyanka, Prydniprovske and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

According to him, the Russian military hit critical infrastructure facilities, a cell tower, an administrative building and an office building; residential areas of the region's settlements, including 6 private houses. The occupants also damaged a gas pipeline and private cars.

