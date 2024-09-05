ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 126287 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 130977 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 215139 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 162183 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 158190 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145249 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 207421 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112636 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 194997 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105210 views

Russians attack critical infrastructure in Kherson region, 3 wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24623 views

Occupants shelled 18 settlements in Kherson region, damaging critical infrastructure and residential buildings. Three people were injured as a result of the hostile attacks.

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled 18 settlements yesterday, hitting critical infrastructure and residential buildings, 3 people were wounded, the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin said on Thursday, UNN reports.

3 people were injured due to Russian aggression

- Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to Prokudin, Antonivka, Beryslav, Burhunka, Chervonyi Mayak, Havrylivka, Tokarivka, Tomaryne, Novovorontsovka, Komyshany, Sadove, Stanislav, Zolota Balka, Shyroka Balka, Osokorivka, Oleksandrivka, Odradokamyanka, Prydniprovske and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

According to him, the Russian military hit critical infrastructure facilities, a cell tower, an administrative building and an office building; residential areas of the region's settlements, including 6 private houses. The occupants also damaged a gas pipeline and private cars.

Situation of the Defense Forces on the left bank of Kherson region is improving - Lykhoviy30.08.24, 10:19 • 15326 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

