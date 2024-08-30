Situation of the Defense Forces on the left bank of Kherson region is improving - Lykhoviy

Active defense continues at the Tavria military industrial complex, positions and observation posts are being restored, and the tactical situation is even improving in some areas. This was reported by the spokesman for the Tavria unit Dmytro Lykhoviy during a telethon, UNN reports .

“Since the beginning of the day, one enemy assault was registered in the area of Robotyne, and it was repelled. The assault was carried out by small infantry forces, without the use of armored vehicles,” said Lykhoviy.

According to him, at the Tavria junction, Ukrainian units are continuing their defensive operation and at the same time taking measures to improve the tactical situation and defense stability.

It is an active defense, and some positions and observation posts are being restored. We have not lost any territory or our positions. In some areas, the situation is even improving, both on the left bank of the Kherson region and in the Orikhiv direction - Lykhovoy says.

He added that the Tavria JFO is the quietest operational area on the entire frontline so far. Only three attacks took place in the Orikhivsk sector yesterday.

“Over the past week, 19 enemy attacks were repelled. This proves that the Russians do not have the resources to conduct active and effective offensive actions in several directions simultaneously,” emphasized the spokesman.

Russian troops continue to actively use various types of weapons in the area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation, although their intensity has somewhat decreased.