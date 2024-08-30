ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Situation of the Defense Forces on the left bank of Kherson region is improving - Lykhoviy

Situation of the Defense Forces on the left bank of Kherson region is improving - Lykhoviy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15326 views

The spokesman for the Tavria unit reported that the tactical situation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the left bank of Kherson region and in the Orikhiv sector has improved. Over the past week, 19 enemy attacks were repelled, indicating that the Russians are running out of resources.

Active defense continues at the Tavria military industrial complex, positions and observation posts are being restored, and the tactical situation is even improving in some areas. This was reported by the spokesman for the Tavria unit Dmytro Lykhoviy during a telethon, UNN reports .

“Since the beginning of the day, one enemy assault was registered in the area of Robotyne, and it was repelled. The assault was carried out by small infantry forces, without the use of armored vehicles,” said Lykhoviy.

According to him, at the Tavria junction, Ukrainian units are continuing their defensive operation and at the same time taking measures to improve the tactical situation and defense stability.

It is an active defense, and some positions and observation posts are being restored. We have not lost any territory or our positions. In some areas, the situation is even improving, both on the left bank of the Kherson region and in the Orikhiv direction

- Lykhovoy says.

He added that the Tavria JFO is the quietest operational area on the entire frontline so far. Only three attacks took place in the Orikhivsk sector yesterday.

“Over the past week, 19 enemy attacks were repelled. This proves that the Russians do not have the resources to conduct active and effective offensive actions in several directions simultaneously,” emphasized the spokesman.

Russian troops continue to actively use various types of weapons in the area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation, although their intensity has somewhat decreased.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War

