Swimmer Andriy Trusov wins his second gold medal at the 2024 Paralympics

Ukrainian swimmer Andriy Tusov won his second gold medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games in the 50-meter butterfly in the S7 class. This was reported by UNN with reference to Suspilne Sport.

Details

Trusov outperformed all his rivals and set a European record in his class - 28.75 seconds.

The Ukrainian was also 0.33 seconds ahead of the two-time Paralympic breaststroke champion, Colombian Carlos Daniel Serrano Sarate.

Thus, the top three winners are as follows:

Andriy Trusov (Ukraine) - 28.75 seconds (European record) Carlos Daniel Serrano Sarate (Colombia) - 29.08 seconds Yegor Efrosinin - 29.69 seconds

...

6. Yevhen Bohodayko (Ukraine) - 30.14 seconds

Recall

Ukrainian judoka Oleksandr Nazarenko won the fifth medal for Ukraine at the 2024 Paralympics. He defeated Frenchman Elios Latshumanaya in the J2 class 90 kg weight category to become a gold medalist.