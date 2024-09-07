Ukrainian Sinyuk wins bronze medal at 2024 Paralympics in rowing

Ukraine has won its first medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris in canoeing. It was won by 36-year-old Mykola Sinyuk, who finished third in the final of the single kayak class KL2, according to Suspilne Sport, UNN reports.

Details

In the final, Sinyuk showed a quick reaction at the start, but for a long time he was in fourth place. However, at the finish line, the Ukrainian managed to snatch a medal: he clocked 42.61 seconds, beating Austrian Mandy Svoboda by only 0.02 seconds.

Addendum

This is the second time Synyuk has won a Paralympic award: in 2020, he won a silver medal.

Canoeing is the 10th sport in which Ukraine has won a medal at the Paralympic Games in Paris.