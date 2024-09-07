Ukrainian Sinyuk wins bronze medal at 2024 Paralympics in rowing
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian Paralympian Mykola Sinyuk won a bronze medal in the KL2 kayaking class. This is Ukraine's first medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games in kayaking and canoeing and Sinyuk's second Paralympic award.
Ukraine has won its first medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris in canoeing. It was won by 36-year-old Mykola Sinyuk, who finished third in the final of the single kayak class KL2, according to Suspilne Sport, UNN reports.
Details
In the final, Sinyuk showed a quick reaction at the start, but for a long time he was in fourth place. However, at the finish line, the Ukrainian managed to snatch a medal: he clocked 42.61 seconds, beating Austrian Mandy Svoboda by only 0.02 seconds.
Addendum
This is the second time Synyuk has won a Paralympic award: in 2020, he won a silver medal.
Canoeing is the 10th sport in which Ukraine has won a medal at the Paralympic Games in Paris.