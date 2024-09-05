Warner Bros. game adaptation: the first trailer of Minecraft movie adaptation is out

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming film Minecraft, which will be the first live-action adaptation of one of the best-selling games of all time. This was reported by UNN.

Details

In the trailer, you can meet the main characters, played by Jason Momoa, Daniel Brooks, and Emma Myers and Sebastian Eugene Hansen.

The group walks through the Minecraft-style landscapes, encountering pixelated pets, until they come across Jack Black, who happily announces that he is the very same Steve (the main character of the game - ed.).



Garrett "The Trashman" Harrison, Henry, Natalie, and Don are four misfits who are dealing with their everyday problems. But one day, after passing through a mysterious portal, they find themselves in the Upper World, a bizarre cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To return home, they'll have to explore this world (and protect it from evil creatures like Piggles and Zombies). (....) The adventure together will test all five of them to the limit and give them the opportunity to discover the unique skills that make each of them a unique creator... the very skills they need to succeed in the real world - reads the description of the movie.

The film is directed by Jared Hess and also features Jennifer Coolidge in the cast. The premiere of Minecraft in Ukraine is scheduled for April 3, 2025.

Addendum

Minecraft is the best-selling video game of all time. It has sold over 300 million copies worldwide.

Despite the fact that it was first released in 2011 by Mojang Studios, the game remains incredibly popular. It is noted that Minecraft has about 140 million monthly active players.

Recall

Netflix has announced an animated movie based on the popular video game Minecraft, which will get new characters and a new story