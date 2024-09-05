ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Warner Bros. game adaptation: the first trailer of Minecraft movie adaptation is out

Warner Bros. game adaptation: the first trailer of Minecraft movie adaptation is out

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 123597 views

Warner Bros. has unveiled the first teaser of the upcoming Minecraft movie adaptation. The film will star Jason Momoa, Daniel Brooks and other stars, and is scheduled to premiere in Ukraine on April 3, 2025.

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming film Minecraft, which will be the first live-action adaptation of one of the best-selling games of all time. This was reported by UNN

Details 

In the trailer, you can meet the  main characters, played by Jason Momoa, Daniel Brooks, and Emma Myers and Sebastian Eugene Hansen.

The group walks through the Minecraft-style landscapes, encountering pixelated pets, until they come across Jack Black, who happily announces that he is the very same Steve (the main character of the game - ed.).

Garrett "The Trashman" Harrison, Henry, Natalie, and Don are four misfits who are dealing with their everyday problems. But one day, after passing through a mysterious portal, they find themselves in the Upper World, a bizarre cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To return home, they'll have to explore this world (and protect it from evil creatures like Piggles and Zombies). (....) The adventure together will test all five of them to the limit and give them the opportunity to discover the unique skills that make each of them a unique creator... the very skills they need to succeed in the real world

- reads the description of the movie. 

The film is directed by Jared Hess and also features Jennifer Coolidge in the cast. The premiere of Minecraft in Ukraine is scheduled for April 3, 2025.

Addendum

Minecraft is the best-selling video game of all time. It has sold over 300 million copies worldwide.

Despite the fact that it was first released in 2011 by Mojang Studios, the game remains incredibly popular. It is noted that Minecraft has about 140 million monthly active players.

Recall

Netflix has announced an animated movie based on the popular video game Minecraft, which will get new characters and a new story

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Culture

Contact us about advertising