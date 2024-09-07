Aliyev: Azerbaijan has been approached in connection with continuation of gas transit through Ukraine

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has said that Russia, Ukraine and European institutions have appealed to Baku regarding gas transit through Ukraine. According to his administration, he said this at the Chernobbio forum on "Information about the world, Europe and Italy," UNN reports.

I can say that Russia, Ukraine, and European institutions have approached us in connection with the continuation of gas transit through Ukraine - Aliyev said.

According to him, they are making great efforts to come to a common denominator.

"It is known that if transit stops - and it will be in December - several EU countries will face serious difficulties with the physical availability of natural gas. We just want to support these countries and Ukraine, because if gas transit stops, Ukraine's gas distribution system will be completely paralyzed," the Azerbaijani president said.

He believes that if a consensus is reached on this matter, Azerbaijan "will take additional steps to put an end to this war that is destroying the entire region."

We strongly support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and all countries. But at the same time, we have not been and will not be part of the anti-Russian sanctions campaign. I think we can play a role, given the pragmatic nature of these relations. We have never initiated it. I know that there are many others willing to participate in this. But if our participation is required, we are ready - Aliyev said.

The President emphasized that Azerbaijan has strong multifaceted ties with both Ukraine and Russia at the level of personal contacts and political relations, which he assesses as "very good.

Recall

Azerbaijan has submitted an official application to join the BRICS organization, co-founded by Russia, which is also chairing it this year.