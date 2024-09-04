Elton John suffered a serious infection that left him with “limited vision in one eye”

Sir Elton John has admitted that he has "limited vision" in one eye due to a "severe infection". The British rock star continues his treatment, which will be long

Sir Elton John says that after a "severe" infection, he has "only limited vision" in one eye.

The 77-year-old music legend said that he is recovering from the infection, but his recovery will take time.

I am recovering, but it is an extremely slow process and it will take time for my vision to return to my affected eye. I am "very grateful to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses, as well as my family, who have taken such good care of me - he said.

Last year, Sir Elton gave the last show of his farewell tour in the UK in front of about 120,000 people at the Glastonbury Festival.

UNN reported that Elton John put up personal belongings worth $10 million at Christie's auction in February 2024, including vintage clothes, a Bentley, and valuable photographs.