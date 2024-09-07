Night attack of Russian drones on Kyiv: all drones destroyed by air defense forces

Last night, Kyiv was again attacked by Russian attack drones, presumably of the Shahed type. The enemy UAVs started flying into Ukraine before midnight from different directions. Around 3 a.m., the drones reached the capital, prompting an air raid alert that lasted 18 minutes. This was reported by KCMA, according to UNN.

Details

Kyiv's air defense system responded quickly to the threat, and all drones that threatened the capital were destroyed. None of the enemy UAVs reached their target.

As a result of the attack, debris fell at four addresses in the Pechersk district. A fire was detected in an open area of 50 m², which was promptly extinguished. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties or damage in the city. The information is being updated.

In the regions neighboring Kyiv, the Russian drone attack continues, and the UAVs may change course to the capital. Residents of Kyiv are asked to watch out for air raid warnings and stay safe.

