The situation on the front line, the Kursk operation and additional air defense systems: Zelenskyy meets with US Congressional delegation in Italy
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine discussed the situation at the front and the needs of the Armed Forces with U.S. senators. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of obtaining additional air defense systems and training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s.
In Italy, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a delegation of the US Congress led by Senator Lindsey Graham, UNN reports.
"I informed about the situation on the frontline, the results of the operation in the Kursk region, and the consequences of Russian missile terror.
We also discussed the priority needs of our soldiers. One of the key priorities is to obtain additional air defense systems and missiles for them, as well as to expand training missions for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters," Zelenskyy said.
He also thanked the Congress, President Biden and the American people for "bringing a just end to this war together.
Zelenskyy arrives in Italy: what's on the visit program06.09.24, 18:16 • 19844 views