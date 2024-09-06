Zelenskyy arrives in Italy: what's on the visit program
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is paying a visit to Italy. He will take part in the Ambrosetti International Economic Forum and hold talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived on a visit to Italy, UNN reports citing Freedom TV channel.
According to media reports, Zelenskyy will attend the Ambrosetti International Economic Forum, meet with business representatives, and hold talks with Italian Council of Ministers President Giorgia Meloni.
