Zelenskyy discusses preparations for the second Peace Summit with Scholz

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz the implementation of the Peace Formula and preparations for the second Peace Summit, UNN reports.

"In Germany, I met with Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz. I thank him for providing Ukraine with comprehensive assistance, primarily military, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. This is very important. This is the foundation of our successful struggle for Ukraine's independence," Zelensky wrote.

Zelensky thanked him for his leadership in strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

"We discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula and preparations for the second Peace Summit. Thank you for doing everything together to bring a just peace closer," Zelensky said.

Addendum

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius statedthat Germany does not intend to reduce military support for Ukraine.

Germany and partners will transfer 77 Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine.

Germany will also supply 12 more 2000 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine . The cost of the weapons is 150 million euros.