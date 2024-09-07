Scholz believes that Ukrainian refugees should find employment in Germany as soon as possible

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that Ukrainian war refugees should start working in Germany as soon as possible. He stated this during a meeting with his constituents in Tel Aviv, reports Tagesschau, UNN writes.

Scholz acknowledged that thanks to the federal government's program, the number of working Ukrainians has increased to more than 200,000.

But several hundred thousand more have been added... That's why I want the job done - emphasized the German Chancellor.

The head of the German government acknowledged that without going through certain procedures, it is not possible to immediately work in accordance with the qualifications, but you can start, for example, with a part-time job.

In Germany, only one in four Ukrainian refugees is employed

In particular, he put responsibility on the federal states and employers. According to him, there are too many duplicate bodies in the Länder for recognizing professional degrees and qualifications.

Look at people, see if it works.” Certificates can also be obtained later - Scholz said.

Germany will continue to provide social assistance to refugees from Ukraine fleeing the war with Russia, rejecting demands to cut payments.