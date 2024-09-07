Scholz believes that Ukrainian refugees should find employment in Germany as soon as possible
Kyiv • UNN
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized the importance of finding Ukrainian refugees a job as soon as possible. He called on the federal states and employers to simplify the process of recognizing qualifications and speed up integration into the labor market.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that Ukrainian war refugees should start working in Germany as soon as possible. He stated this during a meeting with his constituents in Tel Aviv, reports Tagesschau, UNN writes.
Details
Scholz acknowledged that thanks to the federal government's program, the number of working Ukrainians has increased to more than 200,000.
But several hundred thousand more have been added... That's why I want the job done
The head of the German government acknowledged that without going through certain procedures, it is not possible to immediately work in accordance with the qualifications, but you can start, for example, with a part-time job.
In particular, he put responsibility on the federal states and employers. According to him, there are too many duplicate bodies in the Länder for recognizing professional degrees and qualifications.
Look at people, see if it works.” Certificates can also be obtained later
Recall
Germany will continue to provide social assistance to refugees from Ukraine fleeing the war with Russia, rejecting demands to cut payments.