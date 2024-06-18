In Germany, only one in four Ukrainian refugees is employed

In Germany, the accelerated labor market integration program (Jobturbo) has so far managed to employ about 33,000 refugees from Ukraine, which is significantly less than planned when the program was launched. This was reported by DW, according to UNN.

As the Passauer Neue Presse newspaper reported on Tuesday, June 18, citing data from the Federal Labor Agency, from November 2023 to the end of May 2024, 32,794 Ukrainian refugees who started work or vocational training were employed as part of Jobturbo.

German Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil announced the launch of the Jobturbo program in the fall of 2023. The program is designed to integrate migrants who have a chance of being granted asylum in Germany, as well as Ukrainians who have temporary protection in Germany due to Russia's war against Ukraine, into the German labor market faster. At the time, the German government announced plans to employ about 400,000 people, including 200,000 Ukrainians, through this program.

According to the Federal Employment Agency, as of mid-March, 529,201 of the 1.17 million Ukrainian refugees in Germany were able to work. The labor force participation rate of Ukrainians is 26.5 percent, including those employed part-time or in so-called mini-jobs.

Germany will continue to provide social assistance to refugees from Ukraine fleeing the war with Russia, rejecting demands to cut payments.