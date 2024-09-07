Sanctions against Russia and air defense: in one day, Foreign Minister Sibiga held talks with 13 partners of Ukraine

On Friday, September 6, the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga held a series of meetings and telephone conversations with foreign colleagues on his first day of work after his appointment. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine's Foreign Minister held phone conversations with thirteen foreign ministers of the United Kingdom, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Germany, Poland, Romania, the United States, Turkey, Finland, the Czech Republic and the European Union - the Foreign Ministry summarized.

Sibiga assured his interlocutors of the immutability of the foreign policy course set by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and received assurances of further unwavering support for our country in countering Russian aggression, protecting its sovereignty and restoring territorial integrity.

Andriy Sybiga discusses military assistance and strengthening of sanctions against Russia with the United States

It is noted that the main topics for conversations with partners were strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, increasing sanctions pressure on Russia, lifting restrictions on the use of weapons and engaging partner air defense to shoot down Russian drones and missiles in Ukrainian skies.

In addition, in a conversation with a number of allies, the Foreign Minister emphasized the need to develop defense-industrial cooperation, including direct purchases of weapons for Ukraine from Ukrainian manufacturers.

Addendum

Also on the first day of work, Andriy Sybiga held a series of meetings with the Ukrainian diplomatic corps: the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its structural units, and heads of foreign diplomatic missions.

The Foreign Minister set clear tasks for Ukrainian diplomats to implement the foreign policy priorities of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and emphasized the need to redouble efforts to strengthen our country and its position in the international arena in the face of Russian aggression, to ensure that Ukrainian diplomacy meets the realities of war.

New Foreign Minister Sybiha announces personnel changes

The Minister also held a separate meeting with the expert community, where he outlined the key areas of work of the MFA under his leadership. He expressed his belief that the expertise and experience of the meeting participants would help make Ukraine's foreign policy more effective.

The Minister noted that the MFA is ready for active cooperation with the expert community.

During the meeting, they discussed issues such as the Peace Formula, accession to the EU and NATO, sanctions policy and its improvement. Andriy Sybiga explained in detail what changes the Ministry of Foreign Affairs needs and what the new policy towards Ukrainians abroad should be based on. Special attention was paid to the topics of assisting Ukrainian exporters in entering global markets, attracting investment to Ukraine, and countering disinformation - the Foreign Ministry summarized.

Recall

On Thursday, September 5, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine voted to dismiss Dmytro Kuleba from the post of Ukraine's Foreign Minister. On the same day, the Rada appointed Kuleba's first deputy Andriy Sybigaas the new Foreign Minister.