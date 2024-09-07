Sanctions against Russia and air defense: in one day, Foreign Minister Sibiga held talks with 13 partners of Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119064 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121682 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 198500 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153602 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152903 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142941 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198390 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112427 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187089 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105093 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 70491 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 39815 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 50671 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 79172 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 57163 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 198494 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198389 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187086 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213889 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201993 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 12184 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149887 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149127 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153204 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144131 views
Actual
Sanctions against Russia and air defense: in one day, Foreign Minister Sibiga held talks with 13 partners of Ukraine

Sanctions against Russia and air defense: in one day, Foreign Minister Sibiga held talks with 13 partners of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 62752 views

On his first day in office as Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Andriy Sybiga held phone conversations with 13 foreign counterparts. They discussed strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and sanctions against Russia.

On Friday, September 6, the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga held a series of meetings and telephone conversations with foreign colleagues on his first day of work after his appointment. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine's Foreign Minister held phone conversations with thirteen foreign ministers of the United Kingdom, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Germany, Poland, Romania, the United States, Turkey, Finland, the Czech Republic and the European Union

- the Foreign Ministry summarized. 

Sibiga assured his interlocutors of the immutability of the foreign policy course set by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and received assurances of further unwavering support for our country in countering Russian aggression, protecting its sovereignty and restoring territorial integrity. 

Andriy Sybiga discusses military assistance and strengthening of sanctions against Russia with the United States07.09.24, 01:35 • 28195 views

It is noted that the main topics for conversations with partners were strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, increasing sanctions pressure on Russia, lifting restrictions on the use of weapons and engaging partner air defense to shoot down Russian drones and missiles in Ukrainian skies.

In addition, in a conversation with a number of allies, the Foreign Minister emphasized the need to develop defense-industrial cooperation, including direct purchases of weapons for Ukraine from Ukrainian manufacturers.

Addendum

Also on the first day of work, Andriy Sybiga held a series of meetings with the Ukrainian diplomatic corps: the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its structural units, and heads of foreign diplomatic missions.

The Foreign Minister set clear tasks for Ukrainian diplomats to implement the foreign policy priorities of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and emphasized the need to redouble efforts to strengthen our country and its position in the international arena in the face of Russian aggression, to ensure that Ukrainian diplomacy meets the realities of war.

New Foreign Minister Sybiha announces personnel changes07.09.24, 10:59 • 71696 views

The Minister also held a separate meeting with the expert community, where he outlined the key areas of work of the MFA under his leadership. He expressed his belief that the expertise and experience of the meeting participants would help make Ukraine's foreign policy more effective.

The Minister noted that the MFA is ready for active cooperation with the expert community. 

During the meeting, they discussed issues such as the Peace Formula, accession to the EU and NATO, sanctions policy and its improvement. Andriy Sybiga explained in detail what changes the Ministry of Foreign Affairs needs and what the new policy towards Ukrainians abroad should be based on. Special attention was paid to the topics of assisting Ukrainian exporters in entering global markets, attracting investment to Ukraine, and countering disinformation

- the Foreign Ministry summarized. 

Recall

On Thursday, September 5, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine voted to dismiss Dmytro Kuleba from the post of Ukraine's Foreign Minister. On the same day, the Rada appointed Kuleba's first deputy Andriy Sybigaas the new Foreign Minister.  

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising