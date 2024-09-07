New Foreign Minister Sybiha announces personnel changes

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118246 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120808 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 197032 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152800 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152513 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142766 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197714 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112413 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186507 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105083 views

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 89602 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 65752 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 44833 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 73584 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 51358 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 197032 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197714 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186507 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213324 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201475 views
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 7523 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149585 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148842 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152944 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143879 views
New Foreign Minister Sybiha announces personnel changes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 71695 views

Andriy Sybiha, Ukraine's new Foreign Minister, has announced upcoming personnel changes in the diplomatic corps. He emphasized the need for the MFA to adapt to the new geopolitical environment and to strengthen its work with international partners.

The new Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha spoke about the upcoming personnel changes in the diplomatic field. Sybiha wrote about this on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the Foreign Ministry must adapt to the new geopolitical environment, both at the institutional and personnel levels, both in Ukraine and abroad. During a recent meeting of ambassadors chaired by the President, he said, a list of priority countries and regions was approved where new diplomatic missions are planned to be opened.

There will be personnel changes - new ambassadors and consuls general will appear. There will also be changes in the central apparatus aimed at strengthening the system. The measure for every head of a foreign mission will be the result, not self-promotion and social media posts. Regardless of the political situation in the world, Ukraine will find modalities to ensure its national interest. The Foreign Policy Strategy of Ukraine will be revised accordingly. Based on the realities of wartime

- Sybiha wrote.

He emphasized that all diplomats should be in the context of the war and work on the direction of partner assistance. 

"Ambassadors and all diplomats should be in the context of military realities. To live in the realities of war. The recent massive rocket attacks on Poltava, Lviv, and Kryvyi Rih show that we must immediately redouble our work with international partners to obtain additional air defense systems and long-range weapons," Sybiha said. 

Recall 

The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Andriy Sybiha to the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. 258 MPs voted for his candidacy. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics

