New Foreign Minister Sybiha announces personnel changes

The new Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha spoke about the upcoming personnel changes in the diplomatic field. Sybiha wrote about this on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the Foreign Ministry must adapt to the new geopolitical environment, both at the institutional and personnel levels, both in Ukraine and abroad. During a recent meeting of ambassadors chaired by the President, he said, a list of priority countries and regions was approved where new diplomatic missions are planned to be opened.

There will be personnel changes - new ambassadors and consuls general will appear. There will also be changes in the central apparatus aimed at strengthening the system. The measure for every head of a foreign mission will be the result, not self-promotion and social media posts. Regardless of the political situation in the world, Ukraine will find modalities to ensure its national interest. The Foreign Policy Strategy of Ukraine will be revised accordingly. Based on the realities of wartime - Sybiha wrote.

He emphasized that all diplomats should be in the context of the war and work on the direction of partner assistance.

"Ambassadors and all diplomats should be in the context of military realities. To live in the realities of war. The recent massive rocket attacks on Poltava, Lviv, and Kryvyi Rih show that we must immediately redouble our work with international partners to obtain additional air defense systems and long-range weapons," Sybiha said.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Andriy Sybiha to the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. 258 MPs voted for his candidacy.