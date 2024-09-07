Clash between military and civilians in Kyiv near the shopping center: military commissariat announces internal investigation

At the collection point of the Kyiv City TCC and the JV , there was a scuffle between military personnel and civilians. The military themselves stated that “unknown persons tried to enter the territory of the military commissariat” and then blocked the bus with mobilized people. This was reported by UNN with reference to social media and the statement of the Kyiv City TCC and JV.

Details

The incident occurred in the morning of September 6. Two videos were posted on Telegram channels. The first one shows the military pushing a woman out of the territory of the assembly center and closing the gate behind her. In the second one , the military are pushing civilians away from the minibus.

Social networks say that people came to “say goodbye” to their mobilized relatives, but they were allegedly not allowed in.

Watch out for 18+ language in the video

At the same time, TCC reported that people tried to illegally enter the territory of the Ministry of Defense facility, which is under guard. In addition, according to the TCC, the same people tried to prevent vehicles from leaving the territory of the collection point.

Acting within the scope of their official duties and trying to avoid serious consequences, servicemen of the Kyiv MCCC and JFO, using physical force within the limits of their official authority, stopped unknown persons and prevented them from illegally entering a protected military facility.

An internal investigation into the incident was initiated

- Kyiv City TCC and JV said in a statement.

The agency also added that during the legal regime of martial law, obstruction of the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine may be punishable in accordance with the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

