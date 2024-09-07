ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Clash between military and civilians in Kyiv near the shopping center: military commissariat announces internal investigation

Clash between military and civilians in Kyiv near the shopping center: military commissariat announces internal investigation

Kyiv

 25168 views

A scuffle between the military and civilians occurred at the Kyiv military collection point. The military said that unknown persons tried to enter the territory and blocked a bus with mobilized people.

At the collection point of the Kyiv City TCC and the JV , there was a scuffle between military personnel and civilians. The military themselves stated that “unknown persons tried to enter the territory of the military commissariat” and then blocked the bus with mobilized people. This was reported by UNN with reference to social media and the statement of the Kyiv City TCC and JV.

Details

The incident occurred in the morning of September 6. Two videos were posted on Telegram channels. The first one shows the military pushing a woman out of the territory of the assembly center and closing the gate behind her. In the second one , the military are pushing civilians away from the minibus.

Social networks say that people came to “say goodbye” to their mobilized relatives, but they were allegedly not allowed in.

Watch out for 18+ language in the video

At the same time, TCC reported that people tried to illegally enter the territory of the Ministry of Defense facility, which is under guard.  In addition, according to the TCC, the same people tried to prevent vehicles from leaving the territory of the collection point.

Acting within the scope of their official duties and trying to avoid serious consequences, servicemen of the Kyiv MCCC and JFO, using physical force within the limits of their official authority, stopped unknown persons and prevented them from illegally entering a protected military facility. 
An internal investigation into the incident was initiated

- Kyiv City TCC and JV said in a statement. 

The agency also added that during the legal regime of martial law, obstruction of the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine may be punishable in accordance with the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Beating of a man, allegedly by a TCC employee in Kharkiv: Lubinets reacts06.09.24, 17:17 • 13198 views

SocietyWar

