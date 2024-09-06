ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Beating of a man, allegedly by a TCC employee in Kharkiv: Lubinets reacts

Beating of a man, allegedly by a TCC employee in Kharkiv: Lubinets reacts

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13201 views

The Ombudsman emphasized the need for a prompt and impartial investigation into the case captured on video, where a representative of the TCC in Kharkiv allegedly beat a civilian and then took him somewhere.

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reacted to the video in which a TCC employee allegedly beat a civilian Kharkiv resident. Lubinets noted that such cases require an impartial and prompt investigation, UNN reports.

Details

The Ombudsman's representative in the region sent a letter to the Kharkiv JCCC and the JV to confirm or deny the information, as well as to clarify the actual circumstances for further assessment.

Such cases require an impartial and prompt investigation, and in a country that is fighting for its independence, everything must be in accordance with the law, and if there are human rights violations, there must be a proper response and responsibility

- Lubinets wrote.

Addendum 

Today, a video from CCTV cameras, apparently filmed by accident in Kharkiv, has been circulating online. The video shows a man in military uniform beating a civilian.

The footage shows that two civilian men are trying to take two military men somewhere. But one of the civilians resisted, and  then a man in military uniform starts beating him on the torso and face. Another man in military uniform was watching. After the beating, the man in civilian clothes is taken away.

Recall

Lubinets reacted to the detention of a man by the Transcarpathian TCC and JV and his beating, which led to his death, calling for an immediate, comprehensive and impartial investigation.

The Transcarpathian TCC responded to the report of an alleged beating of a mobilized man, stating that, according to the conclusion of the examination, the man died in hospital of an ischemic brain attack, not from injuries.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies

