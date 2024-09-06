Beating of a man, allegedly by a TCC employee in Kharkiv: Lubinets reacts

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reacted to the video in which a TCC employee allegedly beat a civilian Kharkiv resident. Lubinets noted that such cases require an impartial and prompt investigation, UNN reports.

Details

The Ombudsman's representative in the region sent a letter to the Kharkiv JCCC and the JV to confirm or deny the information, as well as to clarify the actual circumstances for further assessment.

Such cases require an impartial and prompt investigation, and in a country that is fighting for its independence, everything must be in accordance with the law, and if there are human rights violations, there must be a proper response and responsibility - Lubinets wrote.

Addendum

Today, a video from CCTV cameras, apparently filmed by accident in Kharkiv, has been circulating online. The video shows a man in military uniform beating a civilian.

The footage shows that two civilian men are trying to take two military men somewhere. But one of the civilians resisted, and then a man in military uniform starts beating him on the torso and face. Another man in military uniform was watching. After the beating, the man in civilian clothes is taken away.

Recall

Lubinets reacted to the detention of a man by the Transcarpathian TCC and JV and his beating, which led to his death, calling for an immediate, comprehensive and impartial investigation.

The Transcarpathian TCC responded to the report of an alleged beating of a mobilized man, stating that, according to the conclusion of the examination, the man died in hospital of an ischemic brain attack, not from injuries.

