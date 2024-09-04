ukenru
Fired at TCC checkpoint: police detain man who wounded a soldier in Lutsk

Fired at TCC checkpoint: police detain man who wounded a soldier in Lutsk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13738 views

Police have detained a 40-year-old man suspected of shooting at the TCC post in Lutsk last week. A serviceman was wounded in the incident, and a pre-trial investigation under Article 348 of the Criminal Code is underway.

On Wednesday, September 4, a man who opened fire at a military checkpoint and wounded a soldier last week was detained in Lutsk with the support of KORD police special forces. This was stated by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Volyn region, reports UNN.

Details

The detainee was a 40-year-old local resident. The weapon was seized from him and sent for examination. The motives for committing the crime are being established by the investigation.

The pre-trial investigation into the attempted murder of a serviceman is ongoing under Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine

- law enforcement officers summarized. 

The pre-trial investigation into the attempted murder of the serviceman is ongoing under Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

After the detainee is served with a notice of suspicion, the issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention will be decided.

Context 

Incident occurred at night, on August 27, in the regional center. Unidentified opened fire at the servicemen who were on duty to protect a sensitive facility at the post. The soldiers returned fire.

As it turned out, man was shooting at the military at the TCC post and the JV.

As a result of the shooting, one soldier was wounded and hospitalized. After the shooting, the unknown person fled.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that law enforcement officers probably detained a manwho had shot at the TCC checkpoint. The information was spread by local media.

