No power outages planned in Ukraine tomorrow
Kyiv • UNN
NPC Ukrenergo has announced that no blackouts are planned for September 8 in Ukraine. The company urges to use powerful electrical appliances during the day and conserve electricity in the evening.
Tomorrow, September 8, there will be no power outages in Ukraine. This was stated by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports .
Details
No consumption restrictions are expected tomorrow, September 8
Despite the power company's call, Ukrainians are urged to use powerful electrical appliances during the daytime - from 10:00 to 16:00. Ukrenergo also asked to consume electricity sparingly from 18:00 to 21:00.
Recall
Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said that Ukraine will go through the winter in a normal power supply mode, provided there are no Russian strikes that critically affect the power system.