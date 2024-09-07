No power outages planned in Ukraine tomorrow

Tomorrow, September 8, there will be no power outages in Ukraine. This was stated by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports .

Details

No consumption restrictions are expected tomorrow, September 8 - the company said in a statement.

Despite the power company's call, Ukrainians are urged to use powerful electrical appliances during the daytime - from 10:00 to 16:00. Ukrenergo also asked to consume electricity sparingly from 18:00 to 21:00.

Recall

Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said that Ukraine will go through the winter in a normal power supply mode, provided there are no Russian strikes that critically affect the power system.