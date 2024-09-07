Ukrainian Tsvetov wins second gold medal at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris

Ukrainian athlete Ihor Tsvetov won the second individual medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, according to Suspilne Sport, UNN reports.

Details

The athlete won the gold medal in the 200-meter race in the T35 class, showing the best time of the season.

Addendum

The 2024 Paralympics will be the third in Tsvetov's career. Prior to that, the athlete became a two-time champion at Rio 2016 in the 100 and 200 meters, but failed to defend his title in Tokyo, finishing second in both events.

In Paris, the gold medal in the 100-meter dash went back to the athlete. He outpaced two "neutral" representatives, running the distance in 11.43 seconds.

