“Let EW take care of you!”: EVA and Prytula Foundation collect bonuses to help the military

The Sergey Prytula Charitable Foundation together with the EVA chain of stores are launching a new collection for electronic warfare (EW) equipment for the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The campaign, called "Let EW take care of you!", is aimed at providing the Ukrainian military with the necessary equipment that protects against enemy drones and saves lives.

The purpose of the collection is to purchase modern electronic warfare equipment that significantly reduces the effectiveness of enemy drones, making it impossible to use them to transmit video and control signals. Given the massive use of drones at the front, the need for electronic warfare remains constant and critical.

The collection will last until December 4 inclusive. You can support the initiative by making a cash donation on the foundation's website or by transferring the bonuses accumulated in the EVA Mosaic loyalty program in the following ways:

- at the checkout of any EVA store;

- in the EVA mobile application in the "Charity" section;

- in the EVA Viber bot or Telegram bot in the "Charity" section;

- on the website of EVA Charity.

"Now we are all either in the army or for the army. And you can help our defenders by doing everyday household chores, such as buying cosmetics for yourself or household goods. I am grateful to EVA partners who provide such a simple opportunity to help in a couple of clicks and provide electronic warfare equipment together. The army needs them everywhere now, because they protect the military from enemy drones", - Serhiy Prytula, a public figure, founder of the Prytula Foundation, told about this cooperation.

"Our strength is in unity and mutual support. In these difficult times, we cannot stand aside, so EVA continues to actively implement initiatives that help Ukraine's defenders. This project is another example of how our joint efforts can provide our soldiers with the necessary life-saving equipment. We are confident that each bonus, each donation is a step towards our common victory," says Oleksandra Hnatyk, Head of PR at EVA and EVAstores.UA.

We will provide the military with electronic warfare equipment. Let's protect those who protect us!