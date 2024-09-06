ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

“Let EW take care of you!”: EVA and Prytula Foundation collect bonuses to help the military

“Let EW take care of you!”: EVA and Prytula Foundation collect bonuses to help the military

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100778 views

The Sergey Prytula Charitable Foundation together with the EVA chain of stores are launching a new collection for electronic warfare (EW) equipment for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The Sergey Prytula Charitable Foundation together with the EVA chain of stores are launching a new collection for electronic warfare (EW) equipment for the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The campaign, called "Let EW take care of you!", is aimed at providing the Ukrainian military with the necessary equipment that protects against enemy drones and saves lives.

The purpose of the collection is to purchase modern electronic warfare equipment that significantly reduces the effectiveness of enemy drones, making it impossible to use them to transmit video and control signals. Given the massive use of drones at the front, the need for electronic warfare remains constant and critical.

The collection will last until December 4 inclusive. You can support the initiative by making a cash donation on the foundation's website or by transferring the bonuses accumulated in the EVA Mosaic loyalty program in the following ways:

-       at the checkout of any EVA store;

-       in the EVA mobile application in the "Charity" section;

-       in the EVA Viber bot or Telegram bot in the "Charity" section;

-       on the website of EVA Charity.

"Now we are all either in the army or for the army. And you can help our defenders by doing everyday household chores, such as buying cosmetics for yourself or household goods. I am grateful to EVA partners who provide such a simple opportunity to help in a couple of clicks and provide electronic warfare equipment together. The army needs them everywhere now, because they protect the military from enemy drones", - Serhiy Prytula, a public figure, founder of the Prytula Foundation, told about this cooperation.

"Our strength is in unity and mutual support. In these difficult times, we cannot stand aside, so EVA continues to actively implement initiatives that help Ukraine's defenders. This project is another example of how our joint efforts can provide our soldiers with the necessary life-saving equipment. We are confident that each bonus, each donation is a step towards our common victory," says Oleksandra Hnatyk, Head of PR at EVA and EVAstores.UA.

We will provide the military with electronic warfare equipment. Let's protect those who protect us!

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

