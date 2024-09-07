Budanov: Russia will face major replacements in the power unit in the next 2 months

The head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, said that changes in the power bloc will soon take place in Russia. He said this on the air of Radio Charter, reports UNN.

In the next 2 months, Russia is planning major replacements in the power unit. We will see soon whether they will take place - Budanov said.

Recall

Russia is financing the war at its own expense, which is causing significant financial losses. According to forecasts, in the summer of 2025, these losses will begin to have a serious impact on the Russian economy.