Every day, new high-profile scandals and revelations emerge in Ukraine, giving former political figures the opportunity to go into hiding and wait for the "history" of their activities to be forgotten. Among such persons is former MP Pavlo Rizanenko, who went abroad before the start of the full-scale war and completely disappeared from the information space, which suggests that he may still be under the influence of Russian curators and "bide his time," UNN writes .

Pavel Rizanenko, who has been forgotten by many in Ukraine, may be an example of how Russian intelligence services continue to maintain their influence over individuals. It is not known where Rizanenko is now, but his ties to Russia are a cause for serious concern. There is a possibility that he may be a "wait-and-see" guy, waiting to receive instructions from his handlers on how to proceed.Rizanenko is known to have lived in Moscow for a long time and worked for Russian companies, including those with close ties to Russia's defense sector. This past raises suspicions that the former MP may have Russian citizenship, which would greatly facilitate his professional activities in Russia. Although today he is a "forgotten" politician, the situation can change at any time.

Individuals like Rizanenko can be dangerous not only because of their past connections, but also because of the possibility of activation at a time when Russian handlers deem it appropriate. The sudden reappearance of a former politician in the political arena with a prepared agenda can be a serious challenge for Ukraine's national security.

In light of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's recent statements about the return of fugitives and traitors, it is clear that it is important not to lose sight of those who could become tools of the Russian special services at any time. As Ukraine continues to fight for its independence, such "pochekuny" could become a threat that could undermine efforts to protect the state.

Rizanenko, like many other former politicians with a dubious past, deserves close attention from Ukraine's intelligence and law enforcement agencies. After all, someone who once favored Moscow is unlikely to change his views, even when he is far away from home.