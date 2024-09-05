ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120249 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123196 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 201102 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155030 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153606 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143261 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199680 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112454 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188262 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105111 views

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 78099 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 49730 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 59919 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 89057 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 67397 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 201092 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199675 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188259 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214971 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203004 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 20670 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150526 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149735 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153776 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144683 views
Who is ex-MP Rizanenko and why it is dangerous to lose sight of those who once preferred Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 263707 views

Former MP Pavlo Rizanenko, who has ties to Russia, may pose a threat to Ukraine. His sudden reappearance in the political arena with an action plan from Russian handlers could be a challenge to national security.

Every day, new high-profile scandals and revelations emerge in Ukraine, giving former political figures the opportunity to go into hiding and wait for the "history" of their activities to be forgotten. Among such persons is former MP Pavlo Rizanenko, who went abroad before the start of the full-scale war and completely disappeared from the information space, which suggests that he may still be under the influence of Russian curators and "bide his time," UNN writes .

Pavel Rizanenko, who has been forgotten by many in Ukraine, may be an example of how Russian intelligence services continue to maintain their influence over individuals. It is not known where Rizanenko is now, but his ties to Russia are a cause for serious concern. There is a possibility that he may be a "wait-and-see" guy, waiting to receive instructions from his handlers on how to proceed.Rizanenko is known to have lived in Moscow for a long time and worked for Russian companies, including those with close ties to Russia's defense sector. This past raises suspicions that the former MP may have Russian citizenship, which would greatly facilitate his professional activities in Russia. Although today he is a "forgotten" politician, the situation can change at any time.

Individuals like Rizanenko can be dangerous not only because of their past connections, but also because of the possibility of activation at a time when Russian handlers deem it appropriate. The sudden reappearance of a former politician in the political arena with a prepared agenda can be a serious challenge for Ukraine's national security.

In light of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's recent statements about the return of fugitives and traitors, it is clear that it is important not to lose sight of those who could become tools of the Russian special services at any time. As Ukraine continues to fight for its independence, such "pochekuny" could become a threat that could undermine efforts to protect the state.

Rizanenko, like many other former politicians with a dubious past, deserves close attention from Ukraine's intelligence and law enforcement agencies. After all, someone who once favored Moscow is unlikely to change his views, even when he is far away from home.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsPublications

