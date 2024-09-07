Zelenskiy and Maloney discuss military assistance to Ukraine: President indicated the importance to transfer weapons as soon as possible

On the sidelines of the Ambrosetti Forum, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni. They discussed military assistance, the restoration of Ukraine, the Peace Formula and European integration, the Office of the President reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

The Head of State thanked for all the allocated packages of military and technical assistance and emphasized that "it was important to transfer the relevant weapons to Ukraine as soon as possible."

"We are very grateful to you and your team, to the entire Italian people for the support you have provided us," Zelenskyy said.

The President informed about the situation on the battlefield, the recent shelling of civilian and critical infrastructure of our country by Russia, and spoke about current defense needs.

The leaders discussed steps to implement the Group of Seven's decision to provide Ukraine with nearly $50 billion in frozen Russian assets.

The Head of State also noted Italy's decision to host the next Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine to be held in 2025. Preparations for the event have already begun.

The restoration and reconstruction of Ukraine, in particular the energy system, was one of the issues discussed during the meeting.

Special attention was paid to the implementation of the Peace Formula. Italy is actively involved in the implementation of each item.

In addition, Zelenskyy spoke about the next steps of our country on the path to European integration and noted the support from Italy.

