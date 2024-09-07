Russia is forcing schoolchildren in the occupied territories to wear uniforms from the Second World War - CNS
Kyiv • UNN
An initiative has been approved in Russia, according to which secondary school students from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are forced to wear uniforms reminiscent of the Second World War. This was stated by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.
Details
According to Rosstandart, the design of the uniform is not being discussed. It will be wear-resistant and breathable, and the style will be post-war.”
According to Olga Koludarova, the so-called Minister of Education of the “DPR,” unified clothing will emphasize the “modesty” of the child and help improve the quality of education. However, the collaborator did not explain how the clothes could affect the quality of education.
Leveling and depriving people of any manifestation of individuality is another method of total influence and control over the population. And the Kremlin is well aware of this and does not hesitate to use it
Recall
The Center for National Resistance stated that a new discipline “basics of security and defense of the homeland” was introduced in the occupied territories of Ukraine. russia is trying to expand its mobilization resource by teaching schoolchildren military skills.