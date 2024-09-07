ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118756 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121363 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 197972 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153316 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152767 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142885 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198141 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112422 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186872 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105087 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 68864 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 37763 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 48642 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 77159 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 55093 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 197972 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198141 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186872 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213683 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201797 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 10713 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149784 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149033 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153118 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144053 views
Russia is forcing schoolchildren in the occupied territories to wear uniforms from the Second World War - CNS

Russia is forcing schoolchildren in the occupied territories to wear uniforms from the Second World War - CNS

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25131 views

Russia has approved an initiative to introduce uniforms for students in the occupied territories of Ukraine that resemble those of World War II. The authorities claim that this will improve the quality of education and emphasize the “modesty” of children.

An initiative has been approved in Russia, according to which secondary school students from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are forced to wear uniforms reminiscent of the Second World War. This was stated by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

According to Rosstandart, the design of the uniform is not being discussed. It will be wear-resistant and breathable, and the style will be post-war.”

- told in the resistance. 

According to Olga Koludarova, the so-called Minister of Education of the “DPR,” unified clothing will emphasize the “modesty” of the child and help improve the quality of education. However, the collaborator did not explain how the clothes could affect the quality of education.

Leveling and depriving people of any manifestation of individuality is another method of total influence and control over the population. And the Kremlin is well aware of this and does not hesitate to use it

- The National Resistance Center emphasizes.

Recall

The Center for National Resistance stated that a new discipline “basics of security and defense of the homeland” was introduced in the occupied territories of Ukraine. russia is trying to expand its mobilization resource by teaching schoolchildren military skills.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar

