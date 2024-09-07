No outage schedules foreseen, enemy attacked energy facilities in 4 regions - Ministry of Energy

No blackout schedules are expected today. Over the past day, the enemy attacked energy facilities in 4 regions. As of this morning, 533 settlements are without power supply for various reasons. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy on Saturday, UNN writes.

Today, there are no electricity restrictions for consumers - the Ministry of Energy reported.

At the same time, they urged Ukrainians to continue to consume electricity economically and responsibly, especially during peak hours - from 17:00 to 22:00.

"The situation in the power system remains stable," the ministry said.

Consequences of shelling

"Over the past day, the enemy attacked energy facilities in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions," the Energy Ministry said.

In Donetsk and Sumy regions, air lines were reportedly disconnected due to hostilities.

"In Dnipropetrovs'k region, a drone attack on a substation resulted in equipment being shut down and power outages in 13 settlements. The power supply has been restored. Also, after the air raid was over, due to smoke on the substation's territory, the staff disconnected the overhead line, and the substation, household consumers, and local industry lost power. The power supply has been restored to all consumers," the agency said.

In Kharkiv region, a substation and household consumers were reportedly cut off from power as a result of hostilities.

Emergencies

Donetsk region: a fire broke out near the territory of one of the mines, which posed a threat of combustion products entering the mine. At the time of the incident, there were 100 employees in the mine. All of them were brought to the surface. The fire has been extinguished and no one was injured, the Ministry of Energy reported.

Power outage for consumers

Over the past day, power companies have restored power to 60,540 consumers who were cut off as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions.

In total, 533 settlements remain without power supply as of this morning due to the hostilities and technical violations.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 14.50 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the statement said.

Export

There is no electricity export and no plans to export electricity.