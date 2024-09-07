ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118260 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120830 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 197077 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152821 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152521 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142773 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197739 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112414 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186527 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105083 views

No outage schedules foreseen, enemy attacked energy facilities in 4 regions - Ministry of Energy

No outage schedules foreseen, enemy attacked energy facilities in 4 regions - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 73766 views

The Ministry of Energy reported a stable situation in the power system. Over the past 24 hours, the enemy attacked energy facilities in 4 regions, and 533 settlements remain without power supply in the morning.

No blackout schedules are expected today. Over the past day, the enemy attacked energy facilities in 4 regions. As of this morning, 533 settlements are without power supply for various reasons. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy on Saturday, UNN writes.

Today, there are no electricity restrictions for consumers

- the Ministry of Energy reported.

At the same time, they urged Ukrainians to continue to consume electricity economically and responsibly, especially during peak hours - from 17:00 to 22:00.

"The situation in the power system remains stable," the ministry said.

Consequences of shelling

"Over the past day, the enemy attacked energy facilities in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions," the Energy Ministry said.

In Donetsk and Sumy regions, air lines were reportedly disconnected due to hostilities. 

"In Dnipropetrovs'k region, a drone attack on a substation resulted in equipment being shut down and power outages in 13 settlements. The power supply has been restored. Also, after the air raid was over, due to smoke on the substation's territory, the staff disconnected the overhead line, and the substation, household consumers, and local industry lost power. The power supply has been restored to all consumers," the agency said.

In Kharkiv region, a substation and household consumers were reportedly cut off from power as a result of hostilities. 

Emergencies

Donetsk region: a fire broke out near the territory of one of the mines, which posed a threat of combustion products entering the mine. At the time of the incident, there were 100 employees in the mine. All of them were brought to the surface. The fire has been extinguished and no one was injured, the Ministry of Energy reported.

Power outage for consumers

Over the past day, power companies have restored power to 60,540 consumers who were cut off as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions.

In total, 533 settlements remain without power supply as of this morning due to the hostilities and technical violations.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 14.50 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the statement said.

Export

There is no electricity export and no plans to export electricity.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarEconomy

