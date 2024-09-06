Five fantastic space adventures: what to watch this weekend

Flights into space, uncovering the secrets of other planets, time travel, alien attacks and other interesting adventures - all this is for fans of exciting movies. UNN offers a selection of fantastic films.

Martian

The Martian 2015 is a fantastic movie about the story of a man named Mark, who had to stay all alone on an uncharted planet. During the Martian mission, due to the onset of a storm, the astronauts were forced to stop working and leave the planet, leaving Mark on Mars thinking that he had died. With only meager supplies of food and air, the man must use his ingenuity, wit and spirit to survive and find a way to let his colleagues know he is alive.

- Genre: Film, Drama, Fiction, Adventure

- Country: UK, USA, Hungary, Jordan

- Director: Ridley Scott

- Cast: Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain, Kristen Wiig, Jeff Daniels, Kate Mara, Michael Pena, Sean Bean, Sebastian Stan, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Mackenzie Davis.

Prometheus

Prometheus 2012 - archaeological finds discovered in different parts of the Earth allow us to make a fantastic discovery - in the messages left by the ancient inhabitants of the planet. A team of researchers embarks on a dangerous journey to the darkest corners of the universe aboard the Prometheus spacecraft in 2093 in search of the key to unraveling the mystery of the origin of mankind. Instead, the crew finds themselves with more questions than answers, and soon their terrifying discoveries threaten not only the mission of the scientists, but also the future of humanity. After all, the world may not be ready for answers to the fundamental questions of human existence.

- Genre: Film, Fiction, Detective, Adventure

- Country: USA, UK

- Director: Ridley Scott

- Cast: Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender, Charlize Theron, Idris Elba, Guy Pearce, Logan Marshall-Green, Sean Harris, Rafe Spall, Emun Elliott, Benedict Wong.

To the stars

Ad Astra 2019 - astronaut Roy McBride travels to the far reaches of the solar system to find his missing father and discover a secret that threatens planet Earth. His journey will reveal mysteries that challenge the nature of human existence and our place in space.

- Genre: Film, Drama, Fiction, Thriller, Detective, Adventure

- Country: China, USA, Brazil

- Director: James Gray

- Cast: Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Donald Sutherland, Kimberly Elise, Lauren Dean, Donnie Kesavarz, Sean Blakemore, Bobby Nish, Lisa Gay Hamilton

GravityGravity

Gravity 2013 - astronaut Ryan Stone becomes a member of a space expedition for the first time as part of a team led by Matt Kowalski, for whom this is the last flight before retirement. But during a seemingly ordinary spacewalk, a disaster occurs, the entire crew dies, and the two of them have to look for ways to survive. Due to the malfunctions that occurred, the ship is no longer airworthy, and the connection with the Earth is lost.

- Genre: Film, Drama, Fiction, Thriller

- Country: UK, USA, Mexico

- Director: Alfonso Cuarón

- Actors: Sandra Bullock, George Clooney, Ed Harris, Ortho Ignatiusen, Faldut Sharma, Amy Warren, Basher Savage.

Wake up

Passengers 2016 - the Avalon spacecraft is embarking on a 120-year journey. The goal of the expedition is to organize a colony on another planet and learn to live in a new place. There are 5258 people on board the ship, who are artificially induced into hibernation and placed in special capsules before the flight.

This is the only way the human body can survive a flight lasting more than a century. On the way, the ship gets caught in a meteor storm. As a result of the collisions, one of the capsules opened, and the passenger woke up, with 90 years left in the journey. Unable to sleep, the man tries to have fun and get drunk, and a year later decides to do a desperate thing - to wake up another person.