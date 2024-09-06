Olena Fedota-Isaeva wins bronze medal in fencing at the 2024 Paralympics

Ukrainian athlete Olena Fedota-Isaeva won a bronze medal in wheelchair fencing in category B at the 2024 Paralympics. This was reported by UNN with reference to Suspilne Sport.

Details

In the bronze medal match, the athlete defeated Hong Kong's Tung Nga Ting with a score of 15:6.

For 38-year-old Fedota-Isaeva, the 2024 Paralympics are the second in her career. The Ukrainian made her debut at Tokyo 2020, where she won two silver medals: in the single epee and team sabre tournaments.

Recall

Ukrainian Paralympian Maksym Nikolenko won a bronze medal in table tennis at the 2024 Games. Viktor Didukh reached the final of the competition, guaranteeing Ukraine another medal.

Ukraine's Danylina wins silver in the 1500 meters at the 2024 Paralympics