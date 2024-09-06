Ukraine's Danylina wins silver in the 1500 meters at the 2024 Paralympics
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian athlete Liudmyla Danylina won a silver medal in the 1500 meters at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. This is her third Paralympic award, bringing the total number of medals won by Ukraine at these Games to 62.
Ukrainian athlete Lyudmyla Danylina won a silver medal in the 1500 meters at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, the Ministry of Youth and Sports reported, UNN writes.
Details
The Ukrainian team continues to win awards at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.
Athlete Liudmyla Danylina finished second in the 1500 meters (T20 class). The Ukrainian ran the distance in a personal best of 4:28.40 minutes.
Addendum
For Danilina, this is the third Paralympic medal in her career.
Ukraine has already won 62 awards at the Paralympics in Paris.