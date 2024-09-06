Ukraine's Danylina wins silver in the 1500 meters at the 2024 Paralympics

Ukrainian athlete Lyudmyla Danylina won a silver medal in the 1500 meters at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, the Ministry of Youth and Sports reported, UNN writes.

The Ukrainian team continues to win awards at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

Athlete Liudmyla Danylina finished second in the 1500 meters (T20 class). The Ukrainian ran the distance in a personal best of 4:28.40 minutes.

For Danilina, this is the third Paralympic medal in her career.

Ukraine has already won 62 awards at the Paralympics in Paris.