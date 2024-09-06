Maksym Nikolenko wins bronze in table tennis at the 2024 Paralympics

Ukrainian Maxim Nikolenko won bronze in table tennis at the 2024 Paralympics. This is reported by UNN with reference to Suspilne Sport, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Maksym Nikolenko became a bronze medalist at the 2024 Paralympics: leading 2:1 in the semifinals against China's Shuai Zhao, he eventually lost 2-3.

Nikolenko's medal was the second for Ukraine in table tennis, and the Ukrainians guaranteed themselves two more awards (at least silver and bronze).

Addendum

In addition, Viktor Didukh reached the Paralympic final, defeating Thailand's Pisit Wangphonphanasiri in four sets.

The final featuring Didukh against China's Zhao will take place on Saturday, September 7.

Recall

Ukrainian athlete Liudmyla Danylina won a silver medal in the 1500 meters at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. This is her third Paralympic medal, bringing Ukraine's total medal tally at these Games to 62.